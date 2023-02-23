In its fourth annual ceremony, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award will be bestowed upon Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning icon Barbra Streisand

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BARBRA STREISAND has been chosen by the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation as the fourth recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, which will be presented on April 22, 2023 in Washington, D.C. at the Library of Congress.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.