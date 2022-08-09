Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

Multiyear agreement represents one of the largest deployments of Teams in the financial services industry

LONDON, and REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Barclays Bank PLC (Barclays) and Microsoft Corp. announced Barclays has deployed Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, powering collaboration for more than 120,000 colleagues and service partners in key locations around the globe. Under the agreement, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications and collaboration solutions, with Teams replacing several point solutions previously in use across the company.

