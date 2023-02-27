Global Merchandise Agency Solidifies Commitment to Client Experience as Company Sees Strong Demand Across All Lines of Business

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensussen Deutsch & Associates, LLC (BDA), the nation's premier Merchandise Agency™ for iconic brands including Major League Baseball, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot, NBC, and Mercedes Benz, today announced the appointment of Rob Martin as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). With BDA's rapid growth and expansion of its client roster, the creation of the CXO role will ensure a continued focus on delivering an outstanding client experience. With nearly 15 years in leadership roles at BDA, Rob has been at the forefront of growing the agency through global expansion, new client partnerships, acquisitions, corporate marketing, and managing massive technology infrastructure initiatives.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.