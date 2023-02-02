Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, was recently named one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Washington’s Best Companies to Work For.

Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, was recently named one of Seattle Business Magazine’s Washington’s Best Companies to Work For.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

The annual survey of employee experience recognizes the top workplaces throughout the state

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, was recently named one of Seattle Business Magazine's Washington's Best Companies to Work For.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.