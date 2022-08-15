BDR, the top training and business coaching provider for the contracting industry, announces the launch of its innovative online Equipment Exchange to help HVACR dealers work together to ensure they are properly equipped for new 2023 efficiency standards.

BDR, the top training and business coaching provider for the contracting industry, announces the launch of its innovative online Equipment Exchange to help HVACR dealers work together to ensure they are properly equipped for new 2023 efficiency standards.

 By Business Development Resources (BDR)

The top training and business coaching provider for the contracting industry connects dealers with innovative online Equipment Exchange

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022  /PRNewswire/ --Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, announces the launch of a unique online resource to help HVACR dealers work together to ensure they are properly equipped for new 2023 efficiency standards.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.