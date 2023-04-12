Larger, solar-powered smartwatches built to military standards feature an easy-to-read, high-resolution display, infinite battery life and LED flashlight

OLATHE, Kan., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the Instinct® 2X Solar, the new addition to the popular Instinct 2 family of rugged, purpose-built smartwatches. Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition are designed to handle the most extreme environments with an easy-to-read display in a 50mm fiber-reinforced polymer case. Built to U.S. military standards (MIL-STD-810) for thermal shock, water resistance and shock, the smartwatches are water-rated up to 10 ATM1 and feature a chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Power Glass lens. The lens assists in extending battery life, producing 50% more energy than the standard Instinct 2 solar watch. Solar charging gives unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode2, allowing users to do what they love longer without worrying about recharging their watch.

