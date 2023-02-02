WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, today announced it will be expanding its growing team by adding Mr. Klon Kitchen as Managing Director and Mr. Jon Darby as Senior Advisor. In these roles, Mr. Kitchen will lead the firm's Global Technology Policy Practice and Mr. Darby will provide invaluable insight to the firm's Intelligence Practice. Additionally, BGS is pleased to announce the promotions of Mr. Barry King, Ms. Kaitlyn Garman, and Ms. Whitney McNamara.

