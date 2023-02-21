BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (the "Company" or "we") today announced the closing of the over-allotment option that the Company granted to the underwriters of its initial public offering. The representative of the underwriters exercised the over-allotment option in full on February 17, 2023 and purchased an additional 900,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, a total of 6,900,000 units have been issued, resulting in total gross proceeds of $69,000,000. The units, including those issued in connection with the over-allotment option, are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "BLACU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right entitling the holder to receive one-tenth (1/10th) of one share of common stock upon consummation of an initial business combination. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLAC," "BLACW" and "BLACR," respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.