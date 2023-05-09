Beloved Arise

Beloved Arise

 By Beloved Arise

Sabrina Hodak (she/her) and Sid High (he/him) Announced as Co-Leaders of the Youth Alliance

SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Beloved Arise, the leading national organization dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQIA+ youth of faith, proudly announces Sabrina Hodak (Hollywood, FL) and Sid High (Cedar Rapids, IA) as the co-leaders of its newly launched Beloved Arise Youth Alliance. The Youth Alliance connects LGBTQ+ youth of faith across the nation and provides a space to network and collaborate on projects that have positive impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.