CHICAGO and SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Trucks, a technology-driven logistics firm focused on rapid parcel delivery, today announced a partnership with Shipium, the premier enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce retailers, brands, and 3PLs.
Better Trucks is a regional, last-mile parcel carrier with a focus on rapid-residential deliveries. The firm leverages a modern technology stack and interconnected network to drive faster delivery times, better end-to-end visibility into the lifecycle of each and every parcel, and more responsive, one-to-one customer service.
"There is no question that faster shipping options at a lower cost are now central to how modern operators plan out their network," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "They need modern carriers like Better Trucks to make that strategy a reality. We are excited to be the premier enterprise platform where shippers can get easier and faster access to Better Trucks' services."
Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform that helps retailers solve "the Prime problem" by modernizing their shipping software stack. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority. Most customers transition from single-threading a national carrier to utilizing 6 carriers, on average, in their first quarter of using Shipium.
"Consumer expectations around delivery are unwavering, and e-commerce shippers need partners like Better Trucks to improve speed, accuracy, and costs in order to meet those demands," said Andy Whiting, Co-founder and CEO of Better Trucks. "But all too often, their shipping technology lets them down. They need a modern solution like Shipium to improve time-to-value and diversify carriers."
The partnership is a natural fit for businesses looking to improve their last-mile performance. Combined, the two firms make next-day and two-day delivery a regular option while reducing the costs associated with faster shipping outcomes.
ABOUT BETTER TRUCKS
Better Trucks is a technology-driven, last-mile delivery carrier built for the now-or-never economy. Founded in 2019, it delivers a better experience for retailers, e-commerce firms, and fulfillment centers to ship parcels faster with better communication and better value.
Specializing in next-day and two-day deliveries, Better Trucks sorts and labels packages within its strategically-placed warehouses and delivers them through its extensive driver network. Visit bettertrucks.com.
ABOUT SHIPIUM
Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.