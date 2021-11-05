SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The third quarter was highlighted by the announcement of bidadoo's strategic partnership with eBay, along with a spike of over 77% in new seller accounts through Q3, 2021 year-over-year. The strategic partnership combines the powerful platform and global reach of eBay with the proven capabilities and experience of bidadoo.
"By harnessing the capabilities and experience of bidadoo -- the largest industrial seller on the platform -- eBay can offer end-to-end transactions that are more transparent and efficient, while boosting buyer confidence in their purchase without having to see an item in person." Says Chris Prill, Vice President of eBay Motors, North America. "This partnership accelerates our goal of better serving Business and Industrial (B&I) buyers and sellers by offering a single, trusted destination for the entire transaction. As eBay and bidadoo build on our 18 year relationship, we'll expand marketplace offerings and hone existing ones to become the leading heavy equipment solution in the market."
Record strong demand and supply chain issues have led to record price performance in the market, making for a very strong seller's market. With selling prices up 25% to 40% in many asset categories, customers recognize it is a great time to sell equipment and fleet assets. Through the Covid pandemic, customers have also realized the efficiencies and benefits of the online model, while many traditional models have been forced to shutter. Customers recognize the more efficient online model doesn't require the physical stockpiling and storage of equipment to create an auction event - they can simply sell equipment when and where they want. Customers in record numbers are now buying and selling heavy equipment and trucks online than ever before.
"The recent huge growth in sellers shows the overwhelming support of customers toward the eBay strategic partnership announcement, and confidence in the platform" says Howard Hawk, bidadoo's President. "Equipment and fleet owners have partnered with bidadoo in record numbers as they understand the power of eBay combined with the industry capabilities and service of bidadoo. We are honored to see the excitement of so many new customers as they put their trust in bidadoo and see the value this new partnership brings to their business."
bidadoo's Finishes Third Quarter (Q3) 2021 vs. 2020 Year Over Year:
- Record Number of Customers -- 77% Increase in New Seller Accounts
- Selling Values -- 25-40% Increase In Many Asset Categories
- Selling Bigger Equipment -- Average Sales Price Per Item Increased Over 45%
- Global Participation -- From over 200 Countries
- Viewers -- Over 1,700 Views Per Item (Compared to 100 Views by some live auction companies)
- Power of eBay -- Over 150,000,000 Registered Bidders
- Mobile Participation -- Grew To Over 64%
"SEI has been extremely impressed with the service that has been provided by the people and systems that make bidadoo the platform that it is." Says Kyle Gladieux, Mgr of Finance, Schaedler Enterprises Inc. "If you want to buy or sell equipment, look no further. From the start to the finish the process has been easy, transparent, and very professional. It has been a pleasure to work with the bidadoo team and we will be looking forward to continuing our relationship into the future."
Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the bidadoo and eBay marketplaces:
- 2018 Vermeer T755III Crawler Trencher - $450,000
- 2020 John Deere 850L XLT Crawler Dozer Tractor - $300,000
- 2019 Hitachi ZX245USLC-6N Excavator - $177,300
- 2019 Caterpillar 926M Wheel Loader - $156,600
- 2006 Caterpillar 740 Articulated Dump Truck - $175,000
- 2018 Volvo P7170B Pneumatic Asphalt Paver - $144,500
- 2018 Caterpillar 323 Hydraulic Excavator - $169,000
- 2018 John Deere 245G LC Excavator $160,100
- 2004 Caterpillar 140H Motor Grader - $102,000
- 2007 Peterbilt 340 18-Ton Tadano Crane Truck - $101,711
- 2017 Volvo ECR235EL Excavator - $95,000
- 2015 Tesab TS3600 3 Deck Inclined Crawler Screener Plant - $177,670
- 2019 Komatsu PC360LC-11 Hydraulic Excavator - $115,900
- 2019 Caterpillar 420F2 Backhoe Loader - $85,300
- 2007 Carelift ZB32032-44 Telescopic Reach Forklift - $73,700
- 2008 Caterpillar 973C Crawler Loader - $80,200
- 2018 Kubota SVL75-2 Skid Steer - $45,700
- 2014 JLG G9-43A 9,000 lbs Telescopic Reach 9K Forklift Telehandler - $43,893
- 2012 JLG M600JP 60' 4WD Articulating Boom Lift - $26,355
If you are interested in selling with bidadoo before the end of the year and taking advantage of the incredible online growth, record pricing and demand, contact a bidadoo auction expert today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's 150+ million active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
Media Contact
Doug Thayer, bidadoo Inc., 2064429000, dougt@bidadoo.com
SOURCE bidadoo Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.