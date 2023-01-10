bidadoo ended a record 2022 with double the volume and 90% sales growth in Q4 year over year. During the 4th quarter, bidadoo rocketed to a 101% increase in items sold, year over year.
SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo ended a record 2022 with double the volume and 90% sales growth in Q4 year over year. During the 4th quarter, bidadoo rocketed to a 101% increase in items sold, year over year. With changing macro-economic trends, bidadoo drove significant customer growth adding more companies selling capital assets. As customers choose to remarket used equipment and trucks - bidadoo's online, multi-channel marketplace enables customers to maximize their net returns.
bidadoo's Record-Breaking 4th Quarter 2022 By The Numbers vs. 2021:
- 101% increase in number of assets sold
- 90% increase in sales growth
- 64% increase in the number of seller locations- saving costly transport of equipment to a physical auction facility
- Record 78% of sales were made by out-of-state buyers
- Over 120% growth in Strategic Account sales
- 49% increase in total buyers
- 52% increase in bidadoo.com traffic
- 63% mobile auction participation (phone and tablet)
- 20 Times more views per item than many other auction platforms
- Top placement to 135 million eBay's Active Buyers
- 132 countries represented on typical Tuesday - "Auction Day"
December represented the largest sales month for bidadoo, with the largest weekly online auction event ever. bidadoo, in partnership with eBay, experienced record buyer demand for equipment and trucks throughout the quarter and supported a record number of sellers on the marketplace. bidadoo and eBay's strategic partnership is driving significant increase in new inventory, as highlighted by a 120% increase in Strategic Account sales during Q4, as the industry continues to recognize the efficiencies and reach of bidadoo's online model.
Double the inventory in Q4 helped ignite huge buyer growth and demand. With the bidadoo online auction model, buyers don't have to invest their time, energy, and money to travel to a traditional or live auction site to try and source equipment. bidadoo buyers have the convenience of weekly no-reserve auctions every Tuesday, rather than traditional quarterly auctions -- typical for land-based auction sites. With eBay's huge Business and Industrial, eBay Motors, and Parts and Accessories business and buyer base, bidadoo offers buyers a convenient way to source both equipment, trucks, and parts and accessories to run their business. Plus, with bidadoo there are no Buyer's Premiums. In comparison, many auction companies charge a Buyer's Premium (an additional charge to their winning bid) that can run around 10-12%. With no Buyer's Premium, bidadoo buyers and sellers both benefit.
For equipment sellers, in addition to bidadoo's active customers, bidadoo is featured to eBay's 135 million global, predominantly end-user, active registered buyers. Seller's benefit from this huge buyer base -- with no transport fees and no buyer premiums -- which maximizes financial returns of assets for bidadoo's sellers. With the trust of bidadoo, there has been a significant growth in the size and value of equipment sold via online auction. Additionally, the bidadoo Marketplace offers buyers and sellers multiple, convenient ways to buy and sell equipment, including immediate Buy-It-Now, or Make-Offer sales.
"bidadoo is a great resource for us because we are in the equipment industry renting and using equipment, but are not specialized and cannot justify having an employee doing the kind of quality work performed by bidadoo." Says Kyle Gladieux, Mgr. Of Corporate Finance and Accounting, Schaedler Enterprises Inc. "When we need to buy or sell a piece we simply make a phone call to our representative and from there we are hands-off. We have used bidadoo to sell telehandlers and cranes as well as purchase cranes on multiple occasions. The process is consistent and simple and has exceeded our expectations at every level. We look forward to our continued partnership for years to come."
"We are honored by the incredible confidence our customers continue to put in bidadoo. It is clear the market continues to value a true, trusted, transparent, global online-only marketplace for trucks and equipment, rather than old live models. We have seen an incredibly positive response from our customers to our eBay partnership over the past year. We are also very proud of our team for being able to scale the business at this pace" Says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President.
Sample of equipment sold by bidadoo during the 4th Quarter:
- 2020 Caterpillar 745 Articulated Dump Truck - $312,000
- 2017 John Deere 9570Rx Ag Tractor - $260,000
- 2018 John Deere 1050K Crawler Dozer - $218,000
- 2013 Terex TA400 40 Ton Articulated Dump Truck - $96,100
- 2011 Grove RT700E 50 Ton Rough Terrain Crane - $85,700
- 2015 Caterpillar TL1255C 64' 12K Reach Forklift - $75,201
- 2016 Hamm H11iX 84" Smooth Drum Roller - $70,100
- 2013 John Deere 210G LC Excavator - $68,500
- 2015 JLG 642 42' Telescopic Reach Forklift - $66,317
- 2000 Sterling L7500 Terex-RO BT60 Crane - $66,100
- 2018 Mahindra 9125 S Front End Loader - $55,200
- 2018 Caterpillar 299D2 Skid Steer - $53,100
- 2017 Freightliner M2 106 22' Flatbed Truck - $50,100
If you are interested in selling with bidadoo in 2023, contact a bidadoo auction consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the online catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's 135+ million active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
Media Contact
Doug Thayer, bidadoo auctions, 2064429000, dougt@bidadoo.com
SOURCE bidadoo auctions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.