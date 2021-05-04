SEATTLE, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo - the largest and most trusted online auction company on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay, expands its commitment and focus on growth across Canada. Capitalizing on the industry's rapid shift from brick-and-mortar and traditional models to trusted online marketplaces, bidadoo continues its rapid growth and strategic investments. bidadoo is proud to announce several new team members, including Managing Director Sue McGregor to drive growth and customer support across Canada and within strategic vertical markets.
Sue McGregor joins the bidadoo team as the new Managing Director for Canada. McGregor brings a wealth of industry knowledge to bidadoo in the Equipment, Rental, Construction and Oil & Gas sectors. Prior to joining bidadoo, McGregor was Vice President of Operations for Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers. She has also served as Managing Director, Canada for IronPlanet, Director Sales & Business Development for Ritchie Bros., VP & Area General Manager Western Canada for Aggreko, and Regional Sales & Marketing Director, Canada for RSC Equipment Rental (acquired by United Rentals).
Says McGregor, "bidadoo's commitment to providing superior service to their customers, both buyers and sellers, is what attracted me to joining the company. Their customer focused team, that supports the online transactions from consignment to sale, are all backed by the bidadoo 100% Guarantee."
In addition to Sue McGregor, bidadoo has appointed Tye Columbus, Darcy Novak, and Darren Wilson. All recently joined bidadoo and will play a significant role in bidadoo's market expansion in Canada.
Based in Ontario, Tye Columbus is a new Area Manager, bringing over 20 years of experience in the equipment industry to bidadoo. Columbus is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the Rental, Construction, and Industrial segments. Prior to joining bidadoo, Columbus was District Sales Manager and Business Manager for Mahindra Automotive North America. Columbus has also served in the role Territory Manager for both Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar Dealer - Battlefield Equipment Rentals.
Says Columbus, "I am passionate about the auction business, and bidadoo's online-only auction model was really appealing to me. Having the ability to provide a service for our customers while lowering transaction costs and eliminating logistics costs, is great value for customers. The culture of bidadoo made it an easy decision. Joining a great team in a rapid growth stage here in Canada is a great opportunity."
"bidadoo was a great find for my business. We used to have to ship our heavy equipment to live auctions until we found bidadoo," said Tom Veert of Tom Veert Contracting. "With bidadoo, they came to us to review, photo, video, promote, and market our equipment to buyers around the world. With Canada's dispersed population of both buyers and sellers - the bidadoo model just makes good sense for us. In addition to the transport savings, bidadoo targets end-user global buyers on the eBay platform and has achieved better returns for our equipment."
Darcy Novak is the Area Manager serving the Rental, Construction, and Trucking markets in Alberta, Canada. An equipment industry veteran, Novak brings a wealth of experience - including Sales at Wajax, Myshak Sales and Rentals, Hertz Equipment Rental (now Herc Rentals), and Branch Rental Manager at Coneco Equipment.
Says Novak, "The reasons why I thought bidadoo was the right choice and direction for my career is the people and support the company gives to its employees. The focus on customer service and the value added platform bidadoo offers its clients to align them for convenient and successful transactions for both the buyer and seller made it a great choice."
Based in Alberta, Darren Wilson is a new Area Manager, bringing over 20 years of experience in the equipment industry to bidadoo. Wilson is expanding opportunities for bidadoo in the Rental, Construction, Mining and Industrial segments. Prior to joining bidadoo, Wilson was Operations Manager for GCS Energy Services, Branch Manager at Union Tractor, and Branch and Sales Manager for Collicutt Energy Services. Wilson also brings significant equipment experience as a Regional Operations Manager for Ritchie Bro at their Edmonton site.
"What drew me back to the auction world was the adrenalin, transparency and efficiency of selling/buying via an unreserved online auction trading platform and growth opportunities of the trusted bidadoo online model."
"We see significant international growth areas for bidadoo, and are very committed to the success of our customers and team in Canada." said Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo. "With deep roots in Canada, it makes this a very exciting opportunity for myself, our organization, and the bidadoo global marketplace."
With McGregor's deep market experience and leadership, bidadoo is committed to providing the best online equipment buying and selling experience in Canada and the industry. To learn more about how bidadoo can help with your equipment and truck remarketing requirements, please contact us at info@bidadoo.com / 1-877-bidadoo.
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction and remarketing service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing service for construction, transportation, agriculture, financial services, and other capital asset markets. bidadoo is a global online remarketing company with Auction Service Centers across North America and bidders and buyers from around the world. bidadoo works with many of the largest equipment owners in the world including Sunstate Equipment, United Rentals, JCB, John Deere, H&E Equipment, Herc Rentals, Genie/Terex, Case, Takeuchi, Komatsu, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle and many municipalities and government agencies. With eBay's 185 million registered users globally, bidadoo provides equipment sellers immediate access to the world's largest online bidder and buyer base through our long term partnership with eBay. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
Media Contact
Doug Thayer, bidadoo auctions, 2064429000, dougt@bidadoo.com
SOURCE bidadoo auctions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.