SEATTLE , July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With very strong pricing and market demand for equipment and truck assets, bidadoo drove over 65% new seller accounts in Q2, with record 2021 sales and revenues. 2021 customer growth is fueled by greater adoption and trust of bidadoo's online marketplace - with an increase in the average equipment selling prices of over 75%. With 18 years of dedicated online remarketing experience on the world's largest auction platform, eBay, bidadoo attracts an audience of true end-users and global buyers. bidadoo's trusted on-demand marketplace eliminates the need to travel to safely purchase or sell equipment - bidadoo brings the auction to you.
"I appreciate the way the team at bidadoo - both in the field and in the office - has helped make selling equipment, pickups, and trucks a smooth process," said Shawn Boehs, President of 412 Dozer Service. "I have sold 50 plus units with them so far and I'm planning on selling more soon. I appreciate the patience and professionalism that was provided to me."
bidadoo's Strong Second Quarter (Q2) 2021 vs. 2020 Featured:
- Record Number of Customers -- 65% Increase in New Seller Accounts
- Sales Pricing and Demand -- 15-30% Increase In Many Asset Categories
- Prices In Most All Asset Categories -- Significantly Higher Than Pre-Covid Prices
- Selling Bigger Equipment -- bidadoo's Average Sales Price Per Item Increased Over 75%
- Global Participation -- From 199 Countries
- Viewers -- Over 1,700 Views Per Item
- Power of eBay -- 185,000,000 Registered Bidders
- Mobile Participation -- Grew To Over 63%
"bidadoo is signing up a record number of sellers this year while driving incredibly strong pricing and global buyer demand." said Howard Hawk, President of bidadoo Inc. "This is a great time for sellers to take advantage of unprecedented demand in the marketplace with increased asset returns. We see buyers continue to convert to our trusted online marketplaces in record numbers, due to the pandemic impact, a better buyer experience, trusted eBay platform, and the convenience of the online model. We are very proud of the continued focus on customer success from the passionate bidadoo team."
Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the bidadoo and eBay marketplaces:
- 2018 Caterpillar 140M3 Motor Grader - $278,300
- 2018 John Deere 850k Crawler Dozer - $247,500
- 2019 Caterpillar D6N XL Dozer - $244,000
- 2019 Kenworth T880 Dump Truck - $152,700
- 2019 Mack GU713 Granite Quad Axle Dump Truck - $160,000
- 2019 Caterpillar 938M Wheel Loader - $189,200
- 2017 John Deere 544K II 4WD Wheel Loader - $127,600
- 2018 Caterpillar 323 Excavator - $174,000
- 2018 John Deere 245G LC Excavator - $160,100
- 2018 Caterpillar 320 Excavator - $144,700
- 2019 Caterpillar 326FL Hydraulic Excavator - $130,100
- 2000 Caterpillar 815F Compactor Roller - $105,300
- 2013 John Deere 7260R Diesel Tractor - $79,300
- 2018 Volvo P7170B Pneumatic Asphalt Paver- $149,500
- 2007 Sterling LT9513 Boom Truck - $70,700
- 2014 Genie GTH-1056 56' Telescopic Reach Forklift - $55,101
- 2011 Caterpillar 420E - $50,700
- 2018 UNIC URW706 SPYDERCRANE Spider Crane - $124,400
- 2016 XCMG XE210CU Excavator - $41,201
If you are interested in selling with bidadoo this summer and taking advantage of the incredible online growth, record pricing and demand, contact a bidadoo auction expert today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets. bidadoo is a global online remarketing company with Auction Service Centers across North America and bidders and buyers from around the world. bidadoo works with many of the largest equipment owners in the world including Sunstate Equipment Rentals, Herc Rentals (formerly Hertz Equipment Rentals), H&E Equipment, JCB, Genie/Terex, Case, Takeuchi, Komatsu and John Deere dealers, The Boeing Company, City of Seattle and many municipalities and government agencies. With eBay's 185 million registered users globally, bidadoo provides equipment sellers immediate access to the world's largest online bidder and buyer base through our long term partnership with eBay. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
