Salmon rally

Members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance and the Earth Ministry/Washington Interfaith Power & Light marched from The Olympia Ballroom to the steps of the Capitol Jan. 13.

 Photo by Renee Diaz

OLYMPIA — Starting at the Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon and marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the Legislative building.

Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance (WYORCA) and other environmental groups advocated for the protection of Northwest salmon runs and the orca pods that depend on them.

The Washington State Journal is a nonprofit website funded by the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation. Learn more at wastatejournal.org.

