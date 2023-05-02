BioCentriq, Inc. and panCELLa, a Pluristyx Company, announced that they have signed a research agreement designed to evaluate the ability of panCELLa’s genetically-engineered, induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-derived, feeder cells to activate and po...

BioCentriq, Inc. and panCELLa, a Pluristyx Company, announced that they have signed a research agreement designed to evaluate the ability of panCELLa's genetically-engineered, induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-derived, feeder cells to activate and positively impact the expansion rate, total yield and potency of manufactured NK cells.

Agreement evaluates induced pluripotent stem cell-derived feeder cells to improve NK manufacturing

NEWARK, N.J. and SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, Inc. and panCELLa, a Pluristyx Company, announced that they have signed a research agreement designed to evaluate the ability of panCELLa's genetically-engineered, induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC)-derived, feeder cells to activate and positively impact the expansion rate, total yield and potency of manufactured NK cells.

