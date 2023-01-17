BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced the dates of its 2023 analyst day and upcoming investor conferences where management will be presenting and meeting with current and prospective investors.

