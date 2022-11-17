Only 60 Companies Selected – Based on 2,000 Respondents
BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the BioSpace Best Places to Work in Biopharma 2023 Report.
This report ranks the most desired 30 large companies and 30 small companies to work for. The winners were recognized for their workplace flexibility - namely remote work options, work-home balance awareness, cultures of inclusion and progressive diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. "'Best Places to Work" highlights top life sciences organizations that are doing the best they can to remain competitive, demonstrate core values, engage and retain employees and attract top talent.
Mike Rice, Chairman and CEO, commented, "At BioLife, our team members are our most important asset. Our culture is based on teamwork driven by a high-trust, interdependent approach that fosters and recognizes collaboration, authentic communication and a strong sense of respect for each other. In this challenging recruiting environment, it's very satisfying to see BioLife be recognized among an elite group of very well-managed and sought-after companies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.