BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies, today announced the promotion of Sarah Aebersold to the position of Global Vice President, Human Resources.
Aebersold joined BioLife in February 2020 as Senior Director, Human Resources. In this position, she oversaw the onboarding of new team members and integration of human resources functions at several acquired companies, managed a significant increase in hiring to support growth and standardized several human resources programs across the enterprise.
Mike Rice, BioLife CEO, commented, "Sarah has added tremendous value to BioLife as we have been scaling up for the next phase of growth. I look forward to her continued contributions to our mission to build a world-class team dedicated to serving our cell and gene therapy customers."
Prior to joining BioLife, Aebersold spent 15 years in human resources leadership positions at several healthcare, medical device and technology companies. She earned a J.D. degree from Seattle University and is licensed to practice law in Washington State.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.
Media & Investor Relations
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
(425) 686-6002
