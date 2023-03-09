ClassLink Forms Partnership with Bloomz

ClassLink Forms Partnership with Bloomz

 By Bloomz Inc, ClassLink

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz and ClassLink have joined forces to support more than 18,000,000 students in more than 2,400 schools by combining Bloomz's parent teacher communication app with ClassLink's widely adopted access, analytics, and identity management platform.

