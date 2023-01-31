SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Canary Capital, a global advisory and fund management firm at the forefront of the regulated digital securities world, is delighted to announce that it is partnering with innovative Web3 company XMANNA to take the project public.

XMANNA is a leading multi-patented blockchain software provider building the future of engagement with gaming service protocols, representing the next stage in the evolution of sports loyalty applications. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and seeking to capitalize on the full technological potential of the metaverse, XMANNA is a leading project in the Web3 space.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.