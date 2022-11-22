TOPS provides a scalable end-to-end community operations suite that enables property management companies and self-managed associations of any size to do their jobs more easily. The integration will position BoardSpace alongside the leading provider of community association management software and bring an expanded suite of tools to users and customers.

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO and Founder of BoardSpace Pat Crosscombe said, "I'm thrilled to provide TOPS customers access to board management software specifically designed for associations, HOAs & condos." She added, "our unique partnership brings much-needed tools for association managers and directors in managing their condo and HOA communities."

