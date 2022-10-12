(From L-R) Christianne Wickler Chairman of the Board of Directors Cargolux, Richard Forson, President & CEO Cargolux, Stan Deal, President & CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Ihssane Mounir, senior Vice President Boeing Commercial Sales & Marketing

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Cargolux have finalized an order of 10 777-8 Freighters with options for six additional airplanes, with a signing ceremony today at Cargolux's headquarters in Luxembourg. The selection of Boeing's newest freighter was previously announced at this year's Farnborough International Airshow as Cargolux's preferred choice as the replacement for its 747-400 Freighter fleet.

