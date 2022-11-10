Boeing and Silk Way West Airlines have finalized an order of two 777-8 Freighters, with options for two additional airplanes. The Azerbaijani cargo carrier, which serves 40 destinations around the world, is the first customer in the Eurasia region to or...

Boeing and Silk Way West Airlines have finalized an order of two 777-8 Freighters, with options for two additional airplanes. The Azerbaijani cargo carrier, which serves 40 destinations around the world, is the first customer in the Eurasia region to order the industry's newest, most capable and most fuel-efficient twin-engine freighter. Shown here, a 777-8 Freighter for Silk Way West Airlines. (Image credit: Boeing)

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Silk Way West Airlines have finalized an order of two 777-8 Freighters, with options for two additional airplanes. The two companies announced the agreement at a signing ceremony today at Boeing Commercial Airplanes' Seattle Delivery Center.

