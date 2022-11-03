With a fresh booking experience filled with delightful perks and a growing selection of outdoor stays, BookOutdoors makes it easier and more enjoyable than ever to find and book designated campgrounds, RV parks, cabins and glamping resorts.

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BookOutdoors, the travel tech startup aiming to get more people outdoors, announced it has launched in twelve states, with plans to quickly expand to the rest of the country and Canada. The launch comes on the heels of a $4 million seed funding round raised late last year and led by GreatPoint Ventures, with participation from Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed fund, R-Squared Ventures, and former C-level executives from several of the largest travel and hospitality companies, such as Aman Bhutani, former president of Expedia (and now CEO of GoDaddy), and Brendan Bank, former CTO of Booking.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.