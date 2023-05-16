Recognized in Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution Category

SEATTLE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bouncy's Ready to Learn Resilience program is a finalist in the 2023 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards in the Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution. Each year, this esteemed awards program highlights achievement across the industry and honors the best education technology, business software and digital content.

