KENT, Wash., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses all over the world are having difficulties hiring qualified talent. Courtney Bissett, President of leading offshoring company iSupport Worldwide, sits down to discuss the different strategic solutions business leaders and owners can explore in the modern age.
Having hiring difficulties? Last June 2021, the USA Chamber of Commerce mentioned that American businesses of every size, across every industry, in every state, are reporting unprecedented challenges filling open jobs.
42% (a record high) of businesses have difficulty filling in crucial job openings
91% of those hiring reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill
Over 90% of US-based companies are raising their wages to attract workers
These numbers paint a grim picture of America's nationwide recruitment struggles. Despite unemployment benefits ending last September, the CNBC Global CFO Council Q3 2021 Survey still sees an increasing percentage of companies having difficulty hiring. Almost one-third of small business owners say their open positions stay vacant for at least three months — double the level from a year ago.
These troubles are not unique to the US. The perfect storm of COVID health concerns, pending vaccinations, mass relocation and displacement, demand for higher pay, and a general shift in how people view work affect the workforce of countries like the UK, Singapore, and Australia.
"The global pandemic brought many challenges to businesses throughout the world, but at the same time, it also presented some incredibly strategic opportunities. In the past, many thought teams needed to be in one place to function successfully. Yet WFH needs nowadays has taught businesses that they can seek support anywhere — even in another country!" shares iSupport Worldwide President, Courtney Bissett.
Asked for expert advice, the Philippine-based executive shared that outsourcing, digitalization, and automation are the top 3 solutions business leaders and owners should adopt.
She added, "iSupport has grown exponentially over the last year by helping businesses survive and thrive with high-quality staff across functions. We are perfect for businesses ready to explore outsourcing and offshoring to resolve their hiring issues quickly. For those not yet ready to take that step, there's digitalization and automation which are just as important in our new and highly modern world."
Outsource Business Process
Outsourcing and offshoring have been the longtime strategic solutions for companies with scaling and hiring issues. Aside from saving up on time, effort, and money, businesses also use these to access otherwise unavailable or unaffordable in-demand skill sets. Quality BPO partners offer tailor-fit packages, providing teams as small as one staff or as big as 50 or more.
Go Digital
The need to limit people in workplaces highlighted the need for digital transformation across industries and functions. Companies that have successfully transitioned or expanded their work online not just survived but thrived in the past year. Nowadays, future-proofing a business means going digital and trying out virtual operations with a remote team.
Automate Where Possible
Businesses can go a step further out of the box and peruse innovative solutions like automation. Robotics and AI programs can answer skill gaps and lack of labor, reducing job positions that need to be filled. Certain tasks would still require human insight and management, but automation can make operations more efficient and seamless across the business.
"If a company is looking to grow efficiently and effectively with enormous cost benefits, outsourcing with an established offshoring partner is vital," says Courtney.
HR & recruitment efforts typically cost companies at least 28% of their budget. Since offshore outsourcing companies are generally in countries with low-cost economies, they can help reduce operational costs without sacrificing quality. Having remote staff also lets businesses scale up without needing to invest in additional space – a long-term fixed cost that eats up a company's annual budget.
The future of work has dramatically changed, and businesses will have to expand their horizons to adapt and stand out in the new world. With the right partners, companies can emerge from today's environment even bigger and better than ever.
iSupport Worldwide is the Key to Competitive Yet Cost-Friendly Staffing
iSupport Worldwide is a 15-year-old US-owned BPO company that eliminates the hiring struggles of clients across the globe through world-class staffing solutions. It helps provide fast-growing companies of any size and industry with top-of-the-line support services, automated and digital solutions, fully-branded facilities, and managed operations. All these help clients thrive in today's economic environment.
Imagine getting experienced AP Supervisors, IT Managers, Automation Experts, and Digital Marketing Specialists without breaking the bank? The possibilities are endless.
Businesses looking to unlock growth through strategic offshore staffing solutions can get in touch with iSupport Worldwide's VP for Sales, Sandy Mertz-Brady, at smertzbrady@isupportworldwide.com or connect with iSupport online at:
Website: http://www.isupportworldwide.com
LinkedIn: /isupport-worldwide
Facebook: iSupport Worldwide
Instagram: @isupportworldwide
Media Contact
Joseph Plazo, iSupportWorldWide, +63 9209053292, jplazo@isupportworldwide.com
SOURCE iSupport Worldwide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.