Boasting over 1,200 bottles of world-class spirits, a landmark auction series features the best of the best including The Dalmore 45 Year Old Aurora, The Macallan No 6 Lalique, Highland Park 40 Years Old & more

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the premium wine auction house that offers well-stored, collectible bottles at low reserves, is announcing one of the most important and influential rare spirits collections to come to market this year: the Whiskey Writers Auction Series in partnership with Benchmark Wine & Spirits of Washington, D.C.

