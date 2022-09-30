Record results in the initial chapters of its special spirits auction series positions Brentwood as a top player among U.S. auction houses in the spirits category

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the rare wine and spirits auction house, announced record results for their Whiskey Writer Spirits Series. For the first four auctions of this series, Brentwood saw over 77% of offered lots sold, at an average hammer price 33% above the low estimate, with 11% of all lots hammering over their high estimates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.