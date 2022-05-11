Husband and Wife Duo Acquire British Swim School Locations in Seattle
SEATTLE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, welcomes its latest franchise owners, Juli and Chris Richling.
The husband-and-wife team joined the British Swim School family in February, acquiring two territories in Washington. As parents to two young children, ages 3 and 5, the Richling family knows the importance of the life-saving lessons British Swim School provides throughout the community.
"We are excited to offer valuable water safety programs to those in Seattle and the surrounding areas," Juli said. "One aspect that attracted us to British Swim School is its mission-based model, which is dedicated to teaching survival skills to everyone, no matter the age. As a mother of two small children, this is very important to us. We are honored to provide these vital services and look forward to making a difference for families across the state."
For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by offering a three-part curriculum teaching infants, children and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.
Nearly 4,000 people across the nation die from drowning each year. While parental supervision is always the number one safety measure, research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children.
While drowning is the leading cause of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency. To combat this alarming statistic, the Washington locations will also offer swim lessons to adults using the same methods proven effective in teaching this demographic across the country in many other British Swim School locations.
To ensure their children's safety in and around water, Juli and Chris will enroll their two children in the beneficial programs they now offer. And they aren't the only ones wanting to sign up for lessons.
"Across our three locations we're already at capacity, with a full waiting list," Juli said. "This demonstrates how important water safety is to the community and the need to provide vital survival skills to those around us. Our goal is give everyone on our waiting list the tools necessary to survive a water emergency, so we're expanding our team rapidly to keep up with the demand."
The Richling family joins the growing team of franchise owners operating more than 215 British Swim Schools across the United States and Canada. Their pools are currently open and operating in Burien, Bothell, and West Seattle.
"It's great to welcome a vibrant couple like Juli and Chris to the British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "We have no doubt that they'll continue to grow our Seattle locations over the coming months and years as they aim to reduce the high number of accidental drownings in the state."
British Swim School has been dubbed one of the fastest-growing franchises in the United States. The franchise prides itself on recruiting the best in the business. British Swim School comes off a record-breaking year in terms of customer demand and franchise performance and intends to continue this growth in 2022.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com.
To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
About British Swim School
British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 215 schools across the United States and Canada.
For more information about British Swim School, visit http://www.britishswimschool.com. To learn more about the benefits of British Swim School's franchising opportunities, visit http://www.britishswimschoolfranchise.com.
