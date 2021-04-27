WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader creating transformative solutions for the national security community, announced today that it has been awarded a 5-year, $80 million contract supporting the Office of Job Corps (OJC) within the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
Buchanan & Edwards (BE) will manage both an auxiliary facility and the Job Corps Data Center (JCDC) facility in Austin Texas, and will provide personnel, equipment, and services necessary to operate, maintain, and manage a full-service Information Technology center. By providing a wide spectrum of IT services, BE will ensure all hardware and software is operational, safe, and efficiently working, and supply the necessary management and technical personnel to deliver effective and efficient Information Technology and Telecommunication Services to the Employment and Training Administration Office of Job Corps.
"We're absolutely thrilled to be part of a program with such an impactful mission," said Eric Olson, CEO of Buchanan & Edwards. "For years, BE has been actively involved with Year Up, a program focused on arming individuals with desirable skills and experiences to close the opportunity divide. We're passionate about shaping the future for these young adults and supporting OJC's mission to empower folks to get great jobs and become independent is something we're excited to be part of."
As the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country, the OJC program helps eligible young people complete their high school education, obtain career technical skills, and assists them with obtaining employment. The JCDC, which is operated by the OJC, is a full-service facility that supports both academic and vocational training and employment assistance for nearly 45,000 at-promise youth located across 125 Job Corps centers nationwide. JCDC systems report national performance, monitor student outcomes, and track attendance and progress records which are used for generating reports for bi-weekly payroll processing, separation, and incentive pay.
"This is a great opportunity to continue growing our reputation within the DOL and outside of the beltway, and we are looking forward to providing the OJC with the support and dedication that BE's Cloud & Infrastructure Practice has become known for," said Mohamed Elansary, VP Business Development & Strategic Initiatives. "This mission lines up exceedingly well with our core competencies and corporate culture, while providing us the opportunity to help deliver innovative services that directly impact these young professionals and helps shape the future of generations to come."
About Buchanan & Edwards
Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to our customers, the nation, and the world. In 2017, we acquired The Reports & Requirements Company (R2C), increasing our support to the nation's most critical national security missions. Our experience in the defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and civilian markets combined with our expertise in data analytics & governance, cyber intelligence, operations support, cloud migration and digital services enable us to anticipate change and deliver tomorrow's solutions today. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.Buchanan-Edwards.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Media Contact: Scott King, scott.king@buchanan-edwards.com
Media Contact
Scott King, Buchanan & Edwards, +1 703-535-5511, scott.king@buchanan-edwards.com
SOURCE Buchanan & Edwards
