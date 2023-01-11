HMA Earns Spots on Built In Seattle's Best Places to Work List For Second Year in a Row

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that HMA was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, HMA earned a place on Seattle's Best Places to Work list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S. 

