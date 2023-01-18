Identity Digital Earns Placement On Built In's Best Places To Work in Seattle WA for Second Year in a Row

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Identity Digital™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, was honored in its 2023 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Identity Digital earned 17th place on the 100 Best Places to Work in Seattle 2023 (out of 5200 applicants) and scored the sixth spot on the 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Seattle. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors remote-first employers and companies in the largest tech markets across the U.S.

