Innovative lending approach will deliver flexible, equitable access to working capital at competitive rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2FO, the world's on-demand working capital platform, and the Schultz Family Foundation, founded by Sheri Schultz and Starbucks ceo Howard Schultz, today announced a new initiative designed to provide access to $100 million in working capital for small and diverse businesses. Leveraging unique data from the C2FO platform, the partnership encourages diverse business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for flexible loans at competitive rates that will enable high-potential businesses to grow and expand. Unlike products from banks and alternative lenders, each loan is based on each business's unique potential, including growth and management team, rather than solely on the number of years it has been in business, last year's profit, or last month's accounts receivable balances.

