REDMOND, Wash., June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2SEC, a leader in the External Attack Surface Management (EASM) category, has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the leading providers in Gartner's recent research report titled "Quick Answer: What Is the Difference Between EASM, DRPS and SRS?". Gartner's recognition is a validation of C2SEC's continuous innovation and leadership in providing critical EASM SaaS solutions.
EASM has been identified as the top security trend in Gartner's "Top Security and Risk Management Trends for 2022". Specifically, Gartner described EASM as "expanding outside a set of controllable assets (I.e. risks associated with the use of cyber-physical systems and IoT, open-source code, cloud applications, complex digital supply chains, social media)," noting that "organizations must look beyond traditional approaches ...Digital risk protection services (DRPS), external attack surface management (EASM) technologies and cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) will support CISOs in visualizing internal and external business systems, automating the discovery of security coverage gaps."
As a leader in the EASM category, C2SEC is trusted by its global customers. Its innovative SaaS platform covers key business scenarios, including asset management, cloud security and governance, subsidiary risk assessment, digital supply chain risk assessment, and cyber insurance, among others.
Chengyun Chu, CEO and co-founder of C2SEC, expressed, "We are so proud to have been named again by Gartner as a leader in EASM space. This is a recognition of the entire team's hard work and commitment. It is a great milestone in our journey to enable and strengthen the trust of the global supply chain!"
Renato Martignoni, head of Business Development at C2SEC, commented, "Gartner's report is a strong endorsement of our mission and the effectiveness of the C2SEC EASM SaaS solution in supporting enterprise security teams' operational tasks with automation and insights."
About C2SEC
C2SEC is a global cybersecurity technology provider with clients in North America, Europe, and APAC. Our clients include financial institutions, high-tech companies, insurance companies, industry conglomerates, and more. We are building a cloud-native SaaS platform to help enterprise security teams manage digital assets and attack surfaces for both first party and third parties.
C2SEC is based in Seattle, United States, and Geneva, Switzerland.
For more information, please visit http://www.c2sec.com or contact us at info@c2sec.com.
