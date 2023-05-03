C2SEC has been acknowledged for the third consecutive year in Gartner's research report on external attack surface management. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and its dedication to providing comprehensive and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions.
REDMOND, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2SEC, a global frontrunner in External Attack Surface Management (EASM), has once again been acknowledged as a top provider in Gartner's recent research report "Competitive Landscape: External Attack Surface Management". This recognition marks the third consecutive year that C2SEC has been lauded for its exceptional innovation and leadership in delivering critical EASM SaaS solutions.
Gartner's report highlights the growing importance of EASM in today's complex digital landscape. As businesses increasingly rely on a wide range of assets, from cyber-physical systems and IoT devices to cloud applications and digital supply chains, the need for comprehensive, automated EASM solutions has become paramount.C2SEC's innovative SaaS platform continues to evolve, offering advanced features for key business scenarios such as asset management, cloud security and governance, subsidiary risk assessment, digital supply chain risk assessment, and cyber insurance. The platform's robust capabilities have made it the go-to choice for enterprises seeking to manage and mitigate their digital risks.
Chengyun Chu, CEO and co-founder of C2SEC, expressed gratitude for the continued recognition from Gartner, emphasizing that it reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire C2SEC team. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the EASM space," Chu said. "Our focus remains on empowering organizations to better understand and manage their digital risks, building greater trust in the global supply chain.
"Renato Martignoni, CEO EMEA of C2SEC, also underscored the significance of Gartner's recognition, stating, "This endorsement further validates the effectiveness of our EASM SaaS solution in supporting enterprise security teams' operational tasks through automation and valuable insights."
About C2SEC
C2SEC is a global cybersecurity technology provider catering to clients in North America, Europe, and APAC. Its diverse clientele includes financial institutions, high-tech companies, insurance companies, and industry conglomerates. The company is dedicated to building a cloud-native SaaS platform that enables enterprise security teams to manage digital assets and attack surfaces for both first party and third parties.
With offices in Seattle, United States, and Geneva, Switzerland, C2SEC remains at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, consistently delivering innovative solutions to an ever-evolving digital landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.