Caboo Products, the market leader in household tree-free products, has launched two new zero plastic waste products for toilet paper and paper towels in select Whole Foods Market stores.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new products are wrapped entirely in Forward Stewardship Council (FSC) Paper that is 100 percent recyclable. The smaller size-packs also allow for easy grab and go for green customers at an affordable price point.
Toilet Paper – 4 Rolls MSRP $4.99
Paper Towels – 2 Rolls. MSRP $5.99
"We're thrilled to introduce Caboo's bamboo products to Whole Foods Market customers and we can't wait to see these household tree-free products on our store shelves," said Cindy Hwang, Whole Foods Market's Assistant Category Merchant for Essentials.
Caboo uses renewable, fast-growing bamboo (a grass!) to create more sustainable alternatives to modern paper products. The tree-free products work to reduce the number of trees cut and forests habitats destroyed to create paper towels and toilet paper products. The daily number of global human cut trees currently stands at approximately 43 Million trees daily, with 27,000 trees being cut for toilet paper alone.
Caboo is changing the paper product industry for the better and the new branding and launch of direct to consumer sales will be a crucial step in helping reach consumers who want to help save our forests. To learn more about the extensive product line and shop the tree-free products, please visit http://www.cabooproducts.com
