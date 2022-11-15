CalmWave harnesses the power of AI to analyze the health of a hospital's operations to improve nurse retention and patient outcomes.

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CalmWave – the company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to bring operational health to hospitals – today announced the close of its oversubscribed $4 million seed round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from Tau Ventures, AI2 Incubator, Seachange Ventures, Hike Ventures, and the co-founders of PagerDuty. CalmWave uses AI to gauge hospitals' Operations Health to improve nurse retention and patient outcomes by reducing alarm fatigue in intensive care units (ICUs).

