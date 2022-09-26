To celebrate the launch of this first-to-market, patent-pending design, Canidae is donating more than 30,000 pounds of food to animal rescues nationwide with a "Pound-for-Pound" giving program.

STAMFORD, Conn.  , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, the premium, sustainable pet food company, announced today it's celebrating the nationwide rollout of its new Kibble Refill Stations at participating Petco locations. One pound of Canidae kibble will be donated to local animal rescues for every pound of Canidae nutrition from Kibble Refill Stations sold at Petco pet care centers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.