(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Rx)

 By Capital Rx
  • Prestigious healthcare award recognizes Capital Rx's JUDI® enterprise health platform for representing the healthcare infrastructure of the future.
  • Capital Rx wins the Fierce Innovation Award for the Financial/Operational Solutions category.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Rx, a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are serviced, today announced that it has won the Fierce Healthcare Fierce Innovation Award. The healthcare awards program recognized Capital Rx for JUDI®, its ground-breaking enterprise health platform (EHP) for pharmacy benefit administration. Capital Rx won in the Financial/Operational Solutions category for the Fierce Innovation Award.  Every year Fierce Healthcare determines which company's innovative technologies and services are driving improvements and transforming the industry.

