Retailer wins volume sales crown for the fourth time since 2018 and was also the # 1 Kia EV dealer in 2022; four of five Car Pros Kia dealerships finish in the top 20 nationwide

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car Pros Automotive Group announced today that it has been named the top Kia retail sales volume dealer group for the fourth time since 2018, according to Kia America (KUS) data. With five Kia dealerships, Car Pros sold over 2% of the national total, and 11% of all new Kia vehicles in the Western Region. Car Pros Glendale (California) was also named as the top-selling Kia dealer in America, selling over 6,500 new models. All told, four of five Car Pros Kia dealerships finished in the top 20 nationally, and all five were named to the top 25 Kia dealerships in the Western Region.

