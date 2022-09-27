Carbsprotein.com releases a new diet strategy aiming to inspire dieters with compelling weight loss incentives, helping them to create a clear vision of what their life will look like in the medium to long term if they succeed or fail with their diet.
DERBY, England, Sep. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the pandemic in 2020, losing fat has proved to be difficult for many people as statistics show that being obese or overweight is continuing to trend in the wrong direction.
One of the biggest issues facing dieters is being able to reach a target weight but what is proving to be more difficult is maintaining their target in the long term, since 80 percent of dieters that achieve their target return to old habits.
One of the methods to use as a weight loss incentive is to focus on achieving a target weight and using weighing scales to measure progress. However, many dieters often find weighing scales to be misleading, disappointing and this method can contribute to diet failure. An alternative method is to use non scale victories as personal lifestyle milestones that offer a positive long term approach to fat loss without using weighing scales.
For 2022, David over at Carbsprotein.com has developed a non scale victories list with instructions to create SMART weight loss goals which can be achieved through special weight loss incentives. It is designed to help the dieter realize the positive aspects of reducing body fat in the long term so they can reach and maintain their ideal body shape. The non scale victories list is accompanied with a SMART weight loss goals worksheet to assist the dieter with their diet plan.
In his video, David says "The potential weight loss incentives at carbsprotein.com are much different to mainstream methods. There can be hundreds of benefits including better relationships, increased status, improved sex life, financial incentives and greater overall confidence. Non scale victories aren't new, but we realized that they could be used to develop profound weight loss incentives that allow the dieter to create meaningful SMART weight loss goals around many important parts of their lives and we've created a simple worksheet to track SMART weight loss goals and progress. Non scale victories will work best with a readymade diet plan because this will save you lots of effort and you can create weight loss incentives with any plan".
Understanding this will help the dieter create meaningful weight loss incentives based on mindfulness of the fact that their body fat doesn't just affect them…it also negatively affects the people that are closest to them as well.
Once the dieter understands non scale victories in detail and how to create SMART weight loss goals, their plan changes because they are able to negate the short term goal of targeting a specific amount of fat loss and instead focus on creating lifestyle change through sustainable long term weight loss incentives.
To download their non scale victories list and SMART weight loss goals worksheet, check out carbsprotein.com.
