Cascade Organic Flour is a family-owned producer of organic wheat and organic flour in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Organic Flour's modern flour mill is next to its organic farm near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington State.
Since 2014, Cascade Organic Flour has been milling organic wheat flours for various large commercial bakeries across the United States and is a top manufacturer of premium natural organic wheat flours in the Western US.
The rich volcanic soils of Cascade's organic farm are irrigated with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. As a result, Cascade's organic farm produces some of the highest quality and premium Organic Wheat in the world. More importantly, our flour and wheat are certified organic, natural, and non-GMO.
Cascade Organic Flour has been receiving a lot of inquiries over the past few months from retailers and the public asking for small retail packs or bags of Cascade's organic flours due to the rising interest and demand for local, natural, and organic food ingredients and products.
As a result, Cascade Organic Flour decided to move ahead with the introduction of 5 lb. Retail Bags of Organic Flours into retail stores as well as online sales on Amazon.
For more information about the introduction of Cascade's 5 lb. Retail Bags into retail and online sales, please contact Justin Brown at 323053@email4pr.com or 509-855-7450.
