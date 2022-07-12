The New Balm Offers On-the-Go Use and Provides Right-Priced Relief for Retail as Supermarket Chain Joins Growing List of Retail Partners
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free, a leading manufacturer of unique CBD products including topical balms, is launching a new product crafted with retailers and consumers in mind. Developed to be more affordable and provide users with a travel-sized option, CBD Move Free 350mg is a smaller version of the brand's original CBD-infused balm, designed to fit into any pocket or purse for on-the-go relief of joint and muscle aches. CBD Move Free is also expanding its retail presence, announcing that leading grocery chain, Market of Choice, will now carry select products.
The new 350mg balm is two-ounces and retails for $19.99 USD, enabling consumers to bring CBD Move Free with them anywhere to fight inflammation and calm joint discomfort or muscle aches at a moment's notice. Created from a blend of key nutrients and organic ingredients, the pocket-sized product taps the soothing properties of CBD to offer relief to areas where consumers need it most. The 350mg balm has also been validated for its purity and superior ingredients via third-party testing.
"We're very excited to be expanding our brand in various ways - from adding new products to onboarding new retail partners," says CBD Move Free's CEO and co-founder Jonas Roeser. "As we develop new products and work with more retailers, we wanted to create a high-quality product without the high price tag that comes with so many other CBD products. We're thrilled to announce our newest product that provides a solution to the high price point, and also gives our retail partners a product that's perfectly suited for shelves."
CBD Move Free currently offers a full line of CBD-infused balms and products to suit a variety of needs and lifestyles from athletes to seniors, all of which are available for purchase directly on the brand's website. Some of its most popular products, including the 1000mg balm and the Senior Formula balm, are available in several major retailers including Bartell Drugs and now all Market of Choice stores. The brand is also approved by Rite Aid, owner of Bartell Drugs.
The brand is also making waves worldwide having recently been named a finalist for The World CBD Awards in the "Best CBD Topical" category. The awards show will be hosted in Barcelona, Spain next month, where the winners will be announced.
For additional information on CBD Move Free and its products, visit cbdmovefree.com
CBD Move Free was developed to create unique hemp/CBD products. Each product is designed to maximize life activities by reducing muscle and joint discomfort, while eliminating bacteria. Each product is a blend of natural ingredients infused with hemp/CBD to provide targeted relief. CBD Move Free is the dba of JPS Products, Inc. JPS Products, Inc. also operates the brands Hemp Move Free and JPS Move Free. For more information, visit https://cbdmovefree.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-move-free-adds-new-pocket-sized-balm-to-its-line-announces-new-retailer-301584298.html
SOURCE CBD Move Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.