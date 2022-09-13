CBD Move Free x Trusted Advisor Program

CBD Move Free x Trusted Advisor Program

 By CBD Move Free

Through this Program, CBD Move Free Aims to Support Chiropractors by Educating Their Clients and Growing Their Practice

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Move Free, a leading manufacturer of unique CBD products including topical balms, today announced the launch of its Trusted Advisor Program. Through this subscription-based program, CBD Move Free provides chiropractors nationwide with products at wholesale prices, along with dedicated CBD consumer marketing, public relations, and a client lead generation platform. The backbone of the program is monthly educational outreach materials that are personalized for each chiropractor. With one out of three consumers who regularly see a chiropractor already using CBD to target joint discomfort and muscle aches, the program empowers chiropractors to become a trusted source for a recommended solution in-between visits.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.