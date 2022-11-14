CTIA Logo (PRNewsfoto/CTIA)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBRS spectrum is underutilized and failed to meet proponents' expectations, according to a new study from Recon Analytics. The review, commissioned by CTIA, shows CBRS remains unproven and carries a heavy opportunity cost when compared to exclusive-use, licensed commercial spectrum which is increasingly efficient, highly utilized, enabling innovative 5G use cases and supporting long-term economic growth.

