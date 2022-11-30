Cosmic Crisp® apples (PRNewsfoto/Cosmic Crisp®)
Ticketed and free events, including special reading and signing of Carla's best-selling children's book, "Carla and the Christmas Cornbread"
YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
Beloved celebrity chef and TV host Carla Hall, presented by Cosmic Crisp® apples.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 3, noon-3 p.m. ET. (details for the day below)
WHAT:
Carla will usher in the holidays with kids of all ages and celebrate the arrival of the newcrop of Cosmic Crisp® apples, available nationwide in grocery stores December 1. Shewill make crafts, read from her book, and kick off a children's pajama drive, benefittingthe Pajama Program. Fans are encouraged to bring new, packaged pajamas to ColonySquare to meet Carla. The first 50 people to place pajamas in the collection bin willreceive a free copy of Carla's book and have the opportunity to get it signed. Pajamaswill be collected December 3-24 at Sprouts Farmers Market located on Piedmont Road(1845 Piedmont Avenue NE, Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30324). Look for the Santa sacks nearthe Cosmic Crisp® display in the produce department.
WHERE:
Colony Square AtlantaTicketed Event8 a.m.-10 a.m.
"Smiles For The Season Breakfast" 5Church RestaurantA festive holiday breakfast with Carla, Santa and friends, hosted byChildren's Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here.
Free EventsNoon-1 p.m.
Crafts with Carla, Kids and Cosmic Crisp®The Front Loop (facing Peachtree Street)An avid crafter, Carla will get hands-on with children to makeornaments and hand-stamped gift wrap from apples.
1:45-3 p.m.
Book Signing and Continued Crafts with Carla and KidsThe Front Loop (facing Peachtree Street)
Parking is available via the garage located off 14th Street and Juniper. (Peachtree Street will be closed.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celebrity-chef-carla-hall-comes-to-atlantas-colony-square-to-ring-in-the-holidays-with-families-and-fans-and-kick-off-childrens-pajama-drive-for-pajama-program-301690074.html
SOURCE Proprietary Variety Management
