Centific Launches Honeybee, a Multipurpose AI Solution

 By Centific

Honeybee uses large language models to make localization tasks more cost efficient

REDMOND, Wash., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider today announced the launch of Honeybee, a toolkit that supports multipurpose AI systems that perform a wide range of tasks such as supporting localization of content. Additionally, Honeybee helps reduce localization costs by performing essential duties such as evaluating machine translation accuracy, making language-based and localization tasks up to 50% more efficient.

