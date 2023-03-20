Centific Named a Top 20 Language Service Provider in Nimdzi’s Annual List of Top 100 Language Service Companies

 By Centific, Nimdzi

In its Fourth Consecutive Year on the List, Centific is also Recognized as a Top-2 Leader in the IT and Data Vertical

REDMOND, Wash., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centific, a world-class digital solutions provider for the data-driven, intelligent enterprise, today announced it has been named as a Top 20 provider on the 2023 Nimdzi 100 List which annually ranks the top 100 largest Language Service Providers (LSP), globally.

