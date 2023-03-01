Starting from the $600s, top 10 homebuilder announces new homes in Marysville and Poulsbo

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at two new communities in the Seattle Metro area: Glennwood in Poulsbo (rambler and two-story homes), and The Diamonds at Whiskey Ridge in Marysville (two- and three-story homes). Both communities feature a versatile mix of open-concept floor plans starting from the $600s. Combined, the two communities offer over 200 single-family homesites, with each home boasting included features like quartz slab countertops, expansive kitchen islands, gas fireplaces, backyard landscaping and more. Multiple models are currently available for tour at both communities.

