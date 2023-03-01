Starting from the $600s, top 10 homebuilder announces new homes in Marysville and Poulsbo
SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that it's now selling at two new communities in the Seattle Metro area: Glennwood in Poulsbo (rambler and two-story homes), and The Diamonds at Whiskey Ridge in Marysville (two- and three-story homes). Both communities feature a versatile mix of open-concept floor plans starting from the $600s. Combined, the two communities offer over 200 single-family homesites, with each home boasting included features like quartz slab countertops, expansive kitchen islands, gas fireplaces, backyard landscaping and more. Multiple models are currently available for tour at both communities.
"These new communities provide an exceptional combination of prime location, quality homes, and attractive amenities," said Mick Cermak, Washington Division President. "With multiple models for tour and a wide selection of floor plans, now's the perfect time for buyers to explore options and find their best fit."
More About Glennwood
From the $600s in Poulsbo
81 homesites
2 rambler and 4 two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.25 bathrooms
2- to 3-bay garages
Up to 2,792 square feet
Two model homes available for tour
Beautiful location in the heart of the Kitsap Peninsula
Amenities include a mini disc golf course, a park with a trail, and a pavilion
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
